Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Endorses Van Hollen for Senate Leader

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo has endorsed Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to replace Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as majority leader when Democrats take control of the upper-chamber.

Ruffalo issued his endorsement in an Instagram post over the weekend, praising Van Hollen for embodying “the kind of leadership we need.”

“He has shown us what it means to lead with courage, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to human dignity. From Sudan to Gaza and the West Bank, to standing up against ICE abuses and even showing up in El Salvador for Kilmar Abrego Garcia and so many others, he hasn’t just spoken about what’s right,” wrote Ruffalo.

“He has shown up, acted and drawn a clear line in the sand against corruption and status quo politics,” he continued. “We need leaders who are willing to speak truth, stand on principle and put humanity above politics. Chris Van Hollen has done that, consistently and courageously.”

Grassroots Democrats have been pushing for a change in leadership following the sweeping midterms victory, erasing the Republican majority in both the U.S. House and Senate.

In a recent interview on ABC’s This Week, Van Hollen said that Chuck Schumer has been instilling fear in Senators behind the scenes to keep them from voting for him.

“I think there’s a very open lane here. The Schumer team’s put out a lot of misinformation. They’re essentially trying to instill fear in people who may say that they’re going to support me as a new leader,” he said. “But that’s part of the problem. That’s part of the old system. We just had a great day for our democracy around the country. How about a little democracy in the Senate Democratic Caucus?”

Comedian Jon Stewart and other prominent Democrat activists have supported replacing Schumer as majority leader.

“It is a bullshit system and it needs to go. And they’re, by the way, they’re already like, ‘Chuck Schumer deserves a lot of credit for putting together this…’ Chuck Schumer deserves — Chuck Schumer fought tooth and nail against half of these fucking people! And even if he didn’t, he does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands. I truly believe that,” Stewart said recently.