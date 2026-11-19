Nov. 18 (UPI) — Ella Langley dominated the 60th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, winning Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year as well as both Single of the Year for “Choosin’ Texas” and Album of the Year for Dandelion.

The event was held at Bridgestone Arena with 12-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson hosting the ceremonies for the third consecutive year.

Coming into the evening, Langley led this year’s artists with nine nominations. Miranda Lambert followed with seven nominations while Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West had five each.

Her status as a front-runner was evident even before the ceremonies when the 7-minute video for “Choosin’ Texas” was named Music Video of the Year.

Her roll continued when the same song nabbed Single of the Year in the evening’s first major award, besting her own “Be Her,” Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Wilson’s “Somewhere Over Laredo” and “The Fall” by Cody Johnson.

A bit later, the four “Choosin’ Texas” songwriters — Langley, Luke Dick, Lambert and Joybeth Taylor — also won a separate CMA Award for Song of the Year.

Langley’s big evening then continued when her album Dandelion came away with Album of the Year, beating out Zach Top’s Ain’t In It For My Health, Musgrave’s Middle of Nowhere, Parker McCollum’s self-titled LP and The Way I Am by Luke Combs.

The nod for Female Vocalist of the Year followed, adding to her haul. She bested Lambert, Megan Moroney, Musgraves and Wilson for that honor.

Finally, Langley secured the big prize — Entertainer of the Year — over competition that included Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Wilson.

Male Vocalist of the Year was nabbed by Stapleton, who took his ninth such trophy and dedicated the win to his late mother, Carol.

The show began with a tribute to the Dolly Parton, one of country music’s all-time greats who died on Aug. 25 at age 80, when Wilson and Vince Gill took the stage for a moving rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

Another of the evening’s highlights came when Swift, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner, performed at the ceremony for the first time in 13 years.

In her turn on the stage, she belted out a medley of “Our Song” and “I Knew It, I Knew You” while accompanied by Brad Paisley, Sugarland, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Wilson, Brooks & Dunn and Keith Urban.

Wilson, Combs, Lambert, Langley, Moroney, Musgraves, Stapleton, The Red Clay Strays and other artists also performed at Wednesday’s CMAs.

One of Stapleton’s appearances came during a team-up with Mumford & Sons for the first live performance of their duet “Here” from their album Prizefighter.

Acoustic guitarist Charley Worsham, who was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won Musician of the Year after earning a Grammy nomination for his traditional country album Once Upon a Second Time Around.

Stephen Wilson Jr. came away with the award for New Artist of the Year.

The Vocal Duo of the Year award went to Brooks & Dunn, while the Red Clay Strays took home Vocal Group of the Year.

Presenters included Michael Bublé, Jessica Chastain, Gill, Little Big Town, Carly Pearce, Glen Powell, Shaboozey and Darius Rucker.