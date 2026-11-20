First Lady Melania Trump donned a sultry Dolce & Gabbana look for the premiere of her new two-part docuseries on Amazon Prime, “Melania The Series,” which begins streaming today.
For the black carpet, Mrs. Trump wore a custom black lace cocktail dress from the Italian fashion duo that has been her go-to as first lady.
She paired the dress with a Dolce & Gabbana single-breasted Turlington velvet blazer, draped over her shoulders, and black suede Christian Louboutins. The velvet blazer retails for $4,195.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: First Lady of the United States Melania Trump attends the world premiere of “Melania, the Series” at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: First Lady of the United States Melania Trump attends the world premiere of “Melania, the Series” at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Brett Ratner and Melania Trump attend Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: First Lady of the United States Melania Trump attends the world premiere of “Melania, the Series” at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Melania Trump attends Prime Video’s “Melania, The Series” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.