First Lady Melania Trump donned a sultry Dolce & Gabbana look for the premiere of her new two-part docuseries on Amazon Prime, “Melania The Series,” which begins streaming today.

For the black carpet, Mrs. Trump wore a custom black lace cocktail dress from the Italian fashion duo that has been her go-to as first lady.

She paired the dress with a Dolce & Gabbana single-breasted Turlington velvet blazer, draped over her shoulders, and black suede Christian Louboutins. The velvet blazer retails for $4,195.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.