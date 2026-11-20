A petition demanding the cancelation of a “blasphemous” Netflix series has reached nearly 135,000 signatures. “Would Netflix ever turn Muslim prayer, Hindu worship or even Wiccan ritual into a sex-and-Satan horror story for teenagers?” the authors of the petition asked.

Thousands of Catholic viewers are calling on Netflix to cancel its new show, The Body, noting, “It features Christian schoolgirls, a dark initiation ritual, the Devil and ‘prophetic visions.'”

“On All Saints’ Day, Netflix promoted it with its characters dressed as mock saints. A blasphemous anti-Christian series featuring satanic ritual,” the authors of the petition — which has so far garnered a staggering 127,592 signatures — said.

“Netflix walks straight into your home. It sits in your living room and on your family television. It glows on the phone in your teenager’s bedroom after lights out,” the petition declared.

The authors go on explain that the show’s own tagline promises that the girls “pray hard and sin harder.”

“You spend years teaching your daughter to pray. Netflix wants to teach her that prayer leads to the Devil,” the petition continued. “And it is doing it with your money. Every month, Christian families pay Netflix, and Netflix spends it on contempt for their faith.”

“Once the show reaches your living room and your teenager’s phone, the damage is done,” it added. “This is a pattern. First Netflix mocked Jesus Christ Himself in The First Temptation of Christ. Then it sexualized eleven-year-old girls in Cuties.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in 2019, an online petition protesting the Netflix Christmas special, The First Temptation of Christ — which portrays Jesus Christ as gay — collected two million signatures.

In 2020, Netflix again faced significant backlash — including a plethora of calls for subscribers to cancel their accounts — after the streaming giant released the preteen dance competition film, Cuties, which was widely accused of sexualizing children.

“Now it has come for Christian schoolgirls,” the petition proclaimed, before asking, “Would Netflix ever turn Muslim prayer, Hindu worship or even Wiccan ritual into a sex-and-Satan horror story for teenagers?”

“Of course not,” the authors of the petition asserted. “Netflix does this to Christians because it believes we will stay quiet and keep paying.”

The petition goes on to call on readers to pressure the streamer to cancel the show, adding, “When Christians of every church stand together, Netflix feels it in its subscriber count.”

People from all over the world are signing the petition, with many signatures appearing to come from Italy.

Netflix’s The Body, he show, which premiered on Netflix last week, is a coming-of-age drama that has already risen to the top of the streaming giant’s list of most-watched shows.

The show follows “a group of misbehaving Catholic school girls” who “experience prophetic visions after a dance-team initiation goes wrong, triggering mass hysteria throughout their town,” according to its IMDb page.

In the series, schoolgirls stage a mock Satanic ritual in which they jokingly present a classmate as a virgin sacrifice. But after she slips into a coma, other students begin experiencing what appears to be prophetic visions, sparking mass hysteria across the school.

The series has also been described by creator Quinn Shephard as a “raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror.”

“I’ve always been interested in the idea of girlhood as a religious experience. This story is definitely my way of putting a playful spin on all the nightmares of my own teenage-dom,” Shephard said.