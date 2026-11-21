On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the Democratic Party is “being overtaken by the red-green alliance.”

After a discussion of investigations of the Trump administration where Maher and Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido (D-TX) concluded that investigations are not likely to produce any meaningful results, Maher told Pulido that he was glad to hear that Pulido seemed to be more focused on legislating on affordability than doing investigations, but then said that “you’re a Blue Dog Democrat in a party that’s being overtaken by the red-green alliance.”

Maher conceded that there are a good number of non-DSA members.

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