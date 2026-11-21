A federal judge has refused to throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the three largest makers of computer memory chips of coordinating to restrict supply and drive up prices.

Tom’s Hardware reports that Judge Noël Wise denied a motion by Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix to dismiss the case, rejecting the companies’ argument that the lawsuit just repeats claims from a 2018 antitrust case against the same industry. The ruling lets the case move forward. It isn’t a finding that the companies did anything wrong, and both sides still have to present evidence and arguments before the court reaches any conclusion.

The suit comes from 17 individuals and small businesses who say DRAM prices jumped by as much as 500 percent in a single year. They point to four moves they say the companies made in parallel to restrict supply: simultaneous DRAM production cuts between October 2022 and April 2023, a coordinated pivot toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) after those cuts, a winding down of DDR4 production that all three companies announced within roughly three months of one another, and a failure to expand manufacturing capacity even as prices soared.

The plaintiffs also point to a handful of other things they say support their claims: new, stricter customer vetting procedures introduced in response to the shortage, a refusal to sign long-term contracts with DRAM buyers, Micron’s decision to shut down Crucial, its consumer memory brand, public statements from the companies projecting the shortage, and the industry’s history of prior price-fixing scandals.

Describing the capacity shortfall, the plaintiffs argued the companies held back “despite these extraordinary prices — the single most powerful supply signal the DRAM industry has ever produced.”

Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix countered that their behavior simply reflects independent, logical business decisions made to maximize revenue while demand was high. They told the court their parallel conduct was “consistent with [their own] independent self-interest,” each firm just “reacting to the same market pressures” in a highly concentrated market where competitors naturally watch one another closely.

Judge Wise wasn’t buying it. “Their contentions are more akin to hawks flying in formation — an activity that hawks ordinarily do not do,” she wrote, rejecting the idea that the companies’ aligned conduct could be explained away as ordinary competitive observation. SK hynix for its part already faces a shareholder investigation of its business practices.

With the motion to dismiss denied, Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix now have until December 7 to respond to the original complaint. A case management conference, where the court will sort out administrative matters for the litigation going forward, has been scheduled for January 2027.

Read more at Tom’s Hardware here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.