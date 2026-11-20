Democrat New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tore his right Achilles tendon Thursday night while playing soccer against the City Hall press corps.

Mamdani showed up to a Friday morning news conference on crutches and said he expects to wear a boot for six to eight weeks. Mamdani, 35, said he had skipped stretching before joining the game. He scored shortly after coming on for the City Hall team and was still playing in the second half when he went down.

“I forgot that I was 35,” Mamdani said.

The seven-on-seven game took place on an indoor field in Manhattan’s Financial District. Mamdani was chasing the ball when he landed awkwardly on his right leg, according to Gothamist, which had several journalists on the opposing team.

No one made contact with him on the play. His press secretary, Joe Calvello, and Gothamist reporter David Brand helped him off the field. Mamdani said City Hall won 10–5. Hell Gate put the score at 8–4.

Mamdani said he expects to be able to play again in about nine months. Mayoral spokeswoman Dora Pekec told Gothamist on Friday that it was still unclear whether he would need surgery. The mayor is an Arsenal supporter and captained the soccer team at the Bronx High School of Science during his senior year.

At Friday’s briefing, Mamdani used crutches to reach the podium and sat on a stool between remarks. City Council Speaker Julie Menin wished him a speedy recovery and joked that a budget fight with the council had played no part in the injury.

Mamdani was at City Hall to announce his plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032, five years after the current legal deadline. His administration plans to replace Rikers with four borough jails, starting with a Brooklyn facility scheduled to open in 2029.