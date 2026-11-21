On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido (D-TX) responded to host Bill Maher’s assertion that the Democratic Party is being taken over by the red-green alliance by saying that “Not necessarily. That’s not true.” He also stated that “we can agree on a lot of things with people that are DSA, not everything,” but “There’s going to be some common ground that we can work on.”

After talking about investigations of the Trump administration, a discussion where Maher and Pulido concluded that investigations are not likely to produce anything in the way of impactful results, Maher told Pulido that he’s “a Blue Dog Democrat in a party that’s being overtaken by the red-green alliance.”

Pulido responded, “Not necessarily. That’s not true. Like, we’re a big tent, but we have, like, 25 blue dogs and there [are] like eight DSAs, right? So, let’s put things in perspective. … The party has a lot of — and I’m sure we can agree on a lot of things with people that are DSA, not everything, obviously, but healthcare is an issue that we need to fix, right? Yeah, there’s going to be some common ground that we can work on.”

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