Star Wars director Tony Gilroy told an audience that he wants AI data centers to be “blown up.”

Gilroy made his comments as he was speaking about his latest film, Behemoth!, at a recent Vanity Fair Screening Room event featuring his star actor, the ubiquitous Pedro Pascal.

The film follows the efforts of an orchestra cellist who returns to working as a musician in the film industry after being away performing on stage for a long period of time.

The Star Wars: Andor director went on the attack against artificial intelligence immediately after Pascal insisted that there are many new films out there currently fighting “for humanity and the storytelling.” But Gilroy had a different point to make.

“Blow up the AI centers, man,” he exclaimed.

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“I don’t mean to blow them up. I mean blow them up at the voting box,” he continued.

“Go and vote and blow them up. Go see the Musk documentary, man. Go see that, watch the whole four hours. I’m pitching my movie [here], but watch that movie,” he added in an attempt to smear SpaceX chief Elon Musk.

Gilroy also cynically noted that the world is just waiting for the “robot takeover” of humanity.

“People’s natural resistance to the robot takeover is clear,” Gilroy said about the rise of AI. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I really don’t. The music scene out here is the coral reef of what’s happened. It’s been dying out here for the last 15 years… It’s grooving a little bit now. I think people want humans. I don’t know what’s going to come back, but this is this incredibly humanizing element of movies that’s happened. Can it be replaced by AI? Probably, quite shockingly, simply. There’s probably an emotional amplitude knob on some f—ing algorithm, but this movie is organic.”

Gilroy also ribbed Pascal during the event and said that he had initially thought that the actor was too snooty and full of himself to attend a Star Wars dinner during a fan convention in Tokyo. It turns out, he was disappointed because he hoped to ask Pascal to star in Behemoth! at that very dinner.

Pascal informed the audience that he didn’t attend the dinner because he was doing work for the Fantastic Four film. Eventually, though, they were able to meet about the film, with the obvious results.

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