As Variety continues its campaign to foist a trans actor as the “next Bond girl,” the gay media is claiming that there has already been a trans Bond girl because of the trans actor who appeared briefly — and with no lines — in the 1981 007 film, For Your Eyes Only.

With actor Robert Pattinson finally revealed as the next man cast to portray the famed secret agent, Variety recently posted an article with the names of actresses it offered as candidates for the next “Bond girl.” And on the list, the Hollywood paper prominently featured transgender actor Hunter Schafer.

“Not only would Hunter Schafer make history as the first trans Bond girl, she’d be a damn good one,” Variety said in its November 18 article.

But the queer press is delivering a rebuke to Variety because, as far as they are concerned, there has already been a trans “Bond girl,” as The Pink News reported.

As it happens, model, actor, and activist Caroline Cossey (also known as Tula) had a tiny role in the 1981 Bond flick, For Your Eyes Only. Cossey appeared as an extra walking next to a pool in the Roger Moore-starring film. Cossey is also seen in promotional photos of the pool scene girls congregated around Moore.

The queer media’s claim, though, is a tad overblown. Cossey was not really a “Bond girl” in that the actor was not the least bit prominent in the film, was seen only for a few seconds, did not interact with Bond, and had no lines at all. In fact, the film didn’t even give Cossey a name, crediting the actor only as “girl at pool.” Cossey’s part was really nothing more than a background role, like any other extra who sometimes makes $50 a day to stand around or walk by as the cameras record the real actors performing in their roles.

Furthermore, Cossey was not out and proud during that time. In fact, the model and actor was engaged in a systematic effort to hide the fact that he was born a male. That all changed when the tabloids found out that the Bond film extra was really a transvestite and began publishing lurid stories such as “James Bond’s Girl Was A Boy.”

From that moment, Cossey’s life got turned upside down, because as a model and aspiring actor, he was trying to keep his trans identity under wraps.

Cossey eventually owned the label of transsexual and became an activist to try and get laws passed in the west to bring trans people more rights — such as the right to marry. That right was a key concern for Cossey, after one marriage fell apart because his husband of only a few days abandoned the marriage, once his family found out that he married a male cross-dresser.

The activist eventually did find a man to marry, though. In 1992 a Canadian man named David Finch came into the picture and they became a long-term couple. The pair married and today live a quiet life in Atlanta, Georgia.

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