Police arrest “Allahu Akbar” man smoking a cigarette while opening gas cylinders at a gas station forecourt.

No criminal record or known terror links: he is released to psychiatric care.

A man shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he was arrested in a French town where he had apparently attempted to blow up a gas station.

The suspect has been released from police custody to a psychiatric facility after his arrest in the early hours of Friday morning. A local resident in Soissons, a town between Paris and the Belgian border, alerted police between late Thursday and early Friday morning after witnessing a man opening the valves on propane tank-type cylinders on the forecourt of a TotalEnergies gas station.

The prosecutor said that as police approached and the suspect spotted them, he rushed to open more gas cylinders, such as the type that might power a gas barbecue. The officers reportedly noticed that, while opening the cylinders, the man was smoking a lit cigarette and holding a cigarette lighter.

Prosecutors said in a statement: “Upon seeing [the police], the individual quickly unscrewed several more caps and opened the valves on the gas cylinders… Once subdued, the individual was shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’.”

The man was arrested and held on suspicion of “attempted destruction by dangerous means” and “glorifying terrorism”, reports Le Figaro.

Per a follow-up in Actu 17, the man has no criminal record and is not previously known to the security services. He was previously released from a psychiatric ward in August and was released from police custody into one again on Friday afternoon.