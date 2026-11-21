On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher and Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido (D-TX) stated that while they believe there has been impropriety, Trump investigations will likely not lead to much in the way of actual results.

Maher said that he doesn’t believe Democrats can investigate Trump and work with him because the investigations will anger Trump.

Both Maher and Pulido said they think Trump has engaged in criminal activity.

Maher added, “I think if you’re expecting to investigate Trump or people in his administration and then think that Kash Patel is going to arrest Jared, aren’t you just jerking yourself off?”

Pulido responded, “It’s not going to happen.”

He added that voters said they want Congress “to work on making life more affordable for them.”

Maher then said, “I’m not arguing that it shouldn’t happen. Is it the right thing? Of course, the guy is on tape asking for votes in Georgia, asking for someone to find votes. No gun gets smokier than that, okay. … But it’s not going to happen. So, why go down that road? Because I tell you, the three things Trump can hit you with if you do that: 1. Not just pardon power, pre-pardon power, that he got as a president from Joe Biden. So, it’s going to be very hard to argue with that one, the pre-pardon that Biden pioneered. Then there’s the Supreme Court ruling that he has pretty much total immunity as President, right? And then he has a Senate, which, even though the Democrats won, is still eleven shy of the number you need to convict, you need 67, to convict to impeach.”

Pulido responded, “That ain’t going to happen.”

Later, Maher talked about doing ethics legislation that doesn’t target Trump specifically, and Pulido said there are questions about who will and who won’t get pre-emptive pardons. Pulido also stated that the House Oversight Committee will investigate things.

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