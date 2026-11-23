Saturday Night Live alum Bowen Yang got himself in hot water after using an anti-Jewish epithet on his podcast and now calls to boycott his former network are ringing out.

On a recent episode of his Las Culturistas podcast, Yang reportedly used the slang term “Zio” to criticize Regina Spektor, who is a vocal supporter of Israel. The term is a slur used as a blanket attack on Jews popularized years ago by one-time KKK leader David Duke.

The term is usually used to paint Israelis as having “stolen” the land to found the modern state of Israel. It isn’t simply an abbreviation for “Zionist,” but a blanket epithet for all Jews.

Yang’s use of the epithet set off comedian and commentator Michael Rapaport who took a shot at the former SNL cast member and called for a boycott of his former employer.

In a post on X, Rapaport ripped Yang, and wrote, “Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers & soooo many people LOVE preaching inclusion, compassion & protecting the dolls. UNTIL IT COMES TO JEWS.”

“They dismiss the GREAT Regina Spektor for supporting Israel,” he said. “Funny how it’s ALWAYS Jewish Zionists they single out. Never Black, Christian, Muslim or LGBTQ Zionists.”

“The self-appointed COOL KIDS CLUB is judgmental, mean & needs fixing,” he said.

For his part, Yang, who quit his role at SNL last December and is no longer employed by NBC, apologized for using the epithet and added that he was unaware of what it meant.

“I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history, especially since we’ve repudiated antisemitism on the show as recently as the last two weeks,” Yang wrote.

‘Particularly upsetting to realize that I adopted language popularized by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against,” he concluded.

“At the same time, Free Palestine,” Yang exclaimed.

It is unclear how serious Rapaport is in calling for NBC to “fire” Yang.

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