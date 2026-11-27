A 500-strong Texas high school marching band has raised its own funds to extend its stay in New York City after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was rescheduled due to fears expressed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani about the weather.

As of Friday upwards of $350,000 has been found by the band and its supporting management team to help it defy the dizzying costs associated with hotel stays in the city.

“Because of YOU, the Pride of Pearland Band & Color Guard has met our fundraising goal to cover the unexpected costs of extra days in New York City!” the band posted to Facebook on Thursday.

“To everyone who donated, shared our story, made a call or sent encouragement—THANK YOU. You helped make it possible for our 500+ students to stay and experience the moment they’ve worked so hard for.”

“It’s been exhausting and emotional to figure this out, but it has been incredibly humbling to see an outpouring of kindness,” Ryan Demkovich, the director of the Pride of Pearland Marching Band at Pearland High School in Texas, told CBS News about raising the funds required to cover the extended trip.

“I started scrambling through that,” Demkovich said. “Can we find a hotel to stay in? Can we get our transportation back? How, at the last second on a holiday weekend, how astronomical are the prices going to be?”

It only took a few hours for big hearts back in Texas and beyond to step up and part with the money needed to cope with the unintended consequences of the delayed parade.

In just the span of a few hours, the Pearland community came together to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“They organized a fundraiser, they went on news stations, they broadcasted it, they posted it to get the word across,” Pearland High School senior and band member Deborah James told CBS News.

The band now has enough money to cover all their needs plus charter buses back to Texas after the parade on Saturday as other participants also look for money due to the change in schedule.

The band was originally selected in October 2025 as one of only 10 marching bands to participate in the 2026 Macy’s parade, according to a prior news release from Pearland Independent School District.

New York City hotel rates are currently hitting all-time highs ahead of the holidays — with luxury rooms at unprecedented levels and supposedly budget-friendly hotels increasingly out of reach for many tourists, the NY Post reports.

Another musical act, from Illinois, told the BBC it was still trying to raise $175,000 to cover another night in a hotel, additional food, and bus costs back to the city of Champaign.

“Things are going well due to the very generous support of so many amazing human beings,” said Prof Barry Houser, director of the University of Illinois Marching Illini.