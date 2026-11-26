On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Claman Countdown,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) called for Congress to pass legislation codifying President Donald Trump’s export controls on advanced chips “so that it isn’t so flexible” and predicted it will pass as part of the NDAA.

Cramer stated, “Donald Trump did the initial executive order that really created the export controls of these advanced chips, and if he just followed that executive order, that would have been great. But, he, of course, has the flexibility within that. I think what we have to do is pass a bill that codifies that executive order so that it isn’t so flexible, and that’s, I think, what we’ll do with the National Defense Authorization Act.”

Cramer explained that the AI OVERWATCH Act is an amendment in the NDAA.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett