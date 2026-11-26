The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that four out of seven suspects arrested and charged with human trafficking in South Carolina are illegal migrants from China.

The case comes just as New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit alleging that the owners of Rochester’s Holiday Inn exploited migrant labor, forcing them to work, and trafficked them to serve as cheap labor.

The Anderson County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office has reported that seven have been arrested after a months-long human trafficking investigation centered around a local restaurant.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation involving the Imperial Grill in Anderson was conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The suspects include Yun Fei Ni and Hui Jiang, the restaurant’s co-owners, Xiao Shan Zheng, Xuehua Jiang, Yun Mei Zhang, Ren Guiying, and Bi Juan Ni, all Chinese nationals.

Investigators say that the suspects routinely transported about a dozen workers between the restaurant and homes owned by the restaurant owners. The owners are accused of working the migrants 10 to 12 hours a day, six days a week, but the trafficked employees’ names did not appear on the legal payroll documents.

Investigators said surveillance revealed that the workers’ lives were tightly controlled and that they did not have much freedom of movement outside their dwellings and the restaurant.

The charges maintain that the suspects conspired to recruit, transport, and harbor people for forced labor at the restaurant.

The case in South Carolina comes a month after a huge human trafficking crackdown in Texas resulted in 56 arrests.

The Tarrant County Texas Sheriff’s Office said early in August that a multi-agency crackdown dubbed Operation Red Card saw 56 arrests, with ten of those suspects being accused of trying to meet minors for sex, Breitbart News reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston.