Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” veteran reporter Bob Woodward said that President Donald Trump starting a “war without being attacked” in Iran is something “tyrants do.”

Woodward said, “Trump now, and the biggest problem with Trump, is the Iran war. As U.S. president, he has started a war against Iran. The best thing a president can do is stop wars, prevent wars, and, if necessary, go in and defend the reporting that exposes what’s going on with the war. But in the case of Trump, what he’s doing with Iran is unthinkable in so many ways.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “Why, because he is the aggressor?”

Woodward said, “What has Iran done? It’s not a favorable regime, there’s no question about that, but for the United States to say, well, we’re just starting a war because we don’t like what you’re doing—there was no provocation in the Iran war. And quite frankly, attacking a country that you don’t like, but there’s been no attack on you, is exactly what tyrants do. Tyrants say, ‘That’s the enemy. I’m going to try to attack them and get them.’ And this is not good for America. It’s not good for the world.”

Collins said, “How much do you think the Iran war will shape Trump’s legacy as president?”

Woodward said, “You can’t predict. But as you look at it now, the idea that he initiated that with no provocation and is continuing it is—I know lots of former presidents, late presidents who would be twirling in their graves to see that the commander in chief of the United States would start a war without being attacked, without some provocation.”

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