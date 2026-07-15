Millions of Americans Face Toxic Wildfire Smoke Again as Canada Burns

State governments throughout the Midwest and Northeast warned millions of Americans on Wednesday that they would soon face the dangerous plumes of wildfires raging in Canada, where the federal government has neglected wildfire management for decades and has no national firefighting or equivalent emergency service.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) New York office published a map on Tuesday illustrating the massive smoke clouds and their predicted movements south. The most devastating fires are currently believed to be located in the province of Ontario and some have migrated into Minnesota. Meteorologists expect the smoke to float across the Midwest into the Northeast throughout the week, potentially extending from the Dakotas as far south as North Carolina.

The Swiss scientific firm IQAir ranked air quality in Toronto, Ontario, the worst in the world as of Wednesday, challenged only by Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). It observed that over 100 wildfires were burning in Ontario, prompting expansive evacuations in Canada. Canadian officials have documented thousands of wildfires nationwide this summer, including 796 out-of-control wildfires nationwide as of July 9, the last time emergency management officials shared a comprehensive press update.

State governments throughout America issued warnings this week for air quality. Wildfire smoke is toxic and can be dangerous to sensitive individuals, particularly children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those diagnosed with respiratory conditions. Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New York, Maine, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and several other Midwest and New England states have all either documented murky air quality or been subject to meteorology warnings from officials to limit time outside during peak exposure hours, according to CBS News.

In Canada, particularly Ontario, experts are advising individuals not to engage in summer outdoor activities and to wear masks if leaving the house, the CBC reported.

“Several fires have expanded rapidly over recent days, with some merging into larger complexes while others have crossed the international border from Minnesota into Ontario,” IQAir documented on Wednesday. “Provincial firefighting resources continue to focus on protecting communities, critical infrastructure, and transportation corridors as additional crews arrive to assist with suppression efforts.”

Images from the heart of the fires in Ontario have depicted alarming scenes as local infrastructure is engulfed. In one particularly harrowing scene shared by lawmaker Sol Mamakwa of Kiiwetinoong, Ontario, the crew of a freight train appeared completely trapped by flames. The crew were reportedly rescued from the devastated trains.

Canada has long suffered from potentially hazardous wildfire seasons, but these have become annual calamities in the past decade-plus of Liberal Party rule, particularly since the historic 2023 wildfire season, in which 100 million Americans were placed under air quality alerts and major Northeast cities were covered in orange clouds. The fires have made Canada one of the world’s worst polluters and home to forests that emit more carbon than what they remove.

Despite the recurring nature of the problem and advocacy by indigenous groups calling for routine removal of undergrowth and controlled burns, the Liberal governments of current Prime Minister Mark Carney and predecessor Justin Trudeau took minimal action to prevent a repeat of this situation. The Liberal Party’s official platform calls for greater investments in “community-based firefighters” and equipment, but does not mention the establishment of a national firefighting authority or controlled burns. It does call for the government to “better incorporate Indigenous traditional knowledge strategies.”

As a Canadian Senate report detailed in May, “No single authority is responsible for wildfire preparedness, response, and recovery in Canada.”

“Provinces and territories manage wildfire suppression; federal departments provide emergency coordination, scientific advice, and funding. Municipalities struggle with limited resources including adequate evacuation supports and training for firefighters,” it detailed. While Canada does have a Public Safety office and the national government plays some role in emergency response, it is mostly relegated to coordinating with foreign countries for backup support or helping provinces communicate with each other rather than leading a centralized effort.

The Senate’s damning report on the Canadian government’s lack of preparedness for fire listed several measures that could improve response, including:

Prescribed and cultural burning, proactive fuel management, expanded FireSmart implementation, wildfire-resilient infrastructure, modernized building codes, enhanced predictive modelling, early-warning systems, and investments in new technology such as satellite monitoring, aerial firefighting capacity, and advanced drone systems all offer pathways toward greater resilience.

Advocates on both sides of the political aisles in Canada have for years demanded the government more actively confront the problem. In 2021, for example, an editorial in The Globe and Mail lamented that “decades of bad decisions,” including lack of proper forest management, had created favorable conditions for disaster. Indigenous leaders have also recalled that their ancestors regularly practiced controlled burning, which in many cases is contrary to modern Canadian law.

“Overgrown vegetation creates what some call ‘ladder fuels,’ allowing fire to climb from the ground to the crowns and building into a high-intensity blaze that neither air tankers nor ground crews can extinguish,” the Canadian outlet The Walrus detailed on Monday, citing indigenous leaders who advocate for annual burnings and the return of other cultural practices.

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