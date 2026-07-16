WATCH: Massive Water Main Break Floods West Hollywood Streets

A number of streets in West Hollywood were flooded overnight into Thursday morning following a massive water main break that swamped the area.

The incident was first reported shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It appears the break originated at Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive before quickly spreading and taking in Santa Monica Boulevard, as Fox News reports.

ABC News reports local residents were seen walking outside to survey the damage, some striding through the current of water and others attempting to drive through as road turned into rushing rivers.

Several street closures are now in place across the inundated area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to avoid the area while crews respond. The following streets are closed to traffic and pedestrians:

Sunset Boulevard, eastbound, between Larrabee Street and Sherbourne Drive.

Holloway Drive, eastbound, between Sunset Boulevard and Westmount Drive.

Santa Monica Boulevard, eastbound, between San Vicente Boulevard and Hancock Drive.

Larrabee Street, Palm Avenue and Hancock Avenue, in both directions, between Sunset Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard.

In statement, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said crews were working to stop water flow of water, per ABC News.

“Our water crews have been onsite working to carefully and methodically close large diameter valves located underground to turn off the water and assess and repair the damage. Due to the highly pressurized water system, our crews must turn valves slowly and carefully to avoid causing further damage.”

Two men were reported to have fallen into a sinkhole that opened up in the immediate aftermath.