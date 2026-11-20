Republicans in the U.S. Senate have advanced a bill pertaining to America’s infrastructure and energy development after it faced several challenges.

The news came as President Donald Trump has emphasized the importance of energy dominance.

Fox News reported Thursday:

The Senate advanced the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (BAAJA) on a major bipartisan vote Thursday night. The legislation went through fits and starts over the last few months, until a bipartisan coalition, with buy-in from the White House, formed to tinker with the final product. At the 30,000-foot level, the sweeping package would accelerate environmental review of projects, limit legal challenges, protect approved projects, expand the electric grid and streamline energy development in all fields — like oil, gas and renewables.

The bill, according to the outlet, also dealt with the data center issue that has raised concerns across the nation. Some lawmakers wanted stronger language in the bill to protect ratepayers from higher costs related to the centers.

The bill was advanced via a cloture vote, according to the Hill.

“The measure is still expected to go through an amendment process as some lawmakers have insisted on tweaks, including addressing concerns from tribes that its changes to historic preservation law don’t give them adequate input into projects that may impact them. It’s not clear whether these or any other amendments will make it into the bill’s final text,” the report stated. “The legislation seeks to address long-standing gripes from developers that the U.S.’s environmental review and other processes pose significant hurdles to the nation’s buildout.”

Trump oversaw record levels of domestic energy production in 2025, the Department of the Interior said.

Per the Breitbart News article:

Last year saw a record of 714 million barrels of offshore oil produced, according to a press release from the Interior Department. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum underscored that the United States is tapping into its true energy potential. “President Trump has made it clear that America should fully develop its abundant energy resources in a way that strengthens our economy and benefits American families,” Burgum said in a statement.

Trump said in June that without energy dominance, America “can’t win.” He also praised Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin for fast turnaround times in permitting approvals.

“Lee Zeldin’s done so great because number one, fast approvals from professionals. You know, you’d have the best firms in the world submitting papers to ’em, and we didn’t keep them waiting for 10 years and then vote against them after 10 years… Guys would file with the environmental for a plant of some kind; after 15 years, they would be rejected. It was terrible. Now we have great professionals there,” he stated.

Indeed, Breitbart News reported in August, “The Trump EPA considers lowering costs for Americans one of its main jobs, and it has worked to do that a few different ways, beginning with the price at the gas pump by closely examining the supply chain.”

“The EPA finished the first phase of its reconsideration of what it describes as a ‘set of regulations known as OOOOb/c,’ which it believes has been driving up the cost for American oil and gas producers, and ultimately, Americans at the pump. Because the EPA has removed unnecessary rules, there have been tens of thousands of barrels more of domestic oil production, and the phase two of this effort is already underway,” the article read.