Orbán Looks To Alliance on Migration, Christian Values With Baltic States

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Estonian interior minister Mart Helme this week to forge new alliances between Hungary and the Baltic states on migration and conservative policies.

The talks occurred in Budapest and saw the Hungarian leader and Mr Helme, who also serves as deputy prime minister in Estonia, agree that protecting Christian culture and supporting effective control of the European Union external borders were priorities, Hungarian broadcaster MTVA reports.

Bertalan Havasi, press chief for Prime Minister Orbán, said that Helme, a member of Estonia’s Conservative People’s Party, had praised the cooperation of the Visegrad Group (V4), a bloc which includes Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, stating that the V4 was an example of promoting important European values.

Havasi also said that Helme agreed with Orbán that migration should not be the answer to demographic challenges, stating that European families should receive more support in order to combat the trend of declining birthrates.

Hungary released its “Budget of Families” last month that will see large increases in spending for the Family Protection Action Plan.

A spokesman from the Hungarian government told Breitbart London in June: “What we need is not numbers, but Hungarian children: we’re not seeking to sustain an economic system, but Hungary, the Hungarian nation and Hungarian history; we want to encourage the continuation of our families for several generations.”

Deputy Prime Minister Helme also said that another goal of his trip was to forge new alliances and better cooperation, not only between Estonia and Hungary but between the Visegrad states and the Baltic states as well.

Helme said the cooperation would centre around championing national sovereignty, as well as protection of national cultures, Christian traditions, and strong pro-family policies.

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini, another ally of the Hungarian leader, has also expressed support for more pro-family policies, attending the World Congress of Families earlier this year in Verona despite protests from members of his coalition partner, the Five Star Movement