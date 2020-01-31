Happy Brexit Day!: Campaigners Celebrate Leaving EU After 47 Years

Nigel Farage has hailed today as a “massive victory for the people against the establishment” as the UK prepares to leave the EU at 11 pm.

“What happens tonight at 11 o’clock, we pass the point of no return,” Mr Farage said on Good Morning Britain on Friday. “Once we’re out, there’s no way this country will ever rejoin. This is a big moment in history.”

Happy Brexit Day! — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 31, 2020

At last the day comes when we break free. A massive victory for the people against the establishment. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 31, 2020

Other leading campaigners celebrated today, including Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice.

BREXIT DAY👏👏is here!! A massive moment, I plan to smile all day! — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) January 31, 2020

Brexit Party MEPs Claire Fox and Belinda de Lucy thanked activists and leave voters, with Ms de Lucy saying today “feels like we’ve stood on the shoulders of so many unsung heroes. Thank you SO much to all 17.4 million.”

Feels like we’ve stood on the shoulders of so many unsung heroes. Thank you SO much to all 17.4M. — Belinda de Lucy (@BelindadeLucy) January 31, 2020

Today’s the day.

Happy Brexit Day pic.twitter.com/mujm2ihNc0 — Peter Whittle AM (@prwhittle) January 31, 2020

Greetings from Auckland and Happy #BrexitDay! Enjoy these celebrations – every single one of the 17.4 million deserve it! Best,

Arron — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) January 31, 2020

Journalist and keen royalist Joseph Afrane, who is often seen at pro-Brexit rallies bedecked in patriotic suits, was out in Westminster today bidding “bye-bye EU”.

The Conservative government, which finally delivered Brexit after three and a half years since the vote, also marked today on Twitter, with Number 10 releasing a video celebrating that “today is the day the UK is leaving the EU.”

Today is the day the UK is leaving the EU. pic.twitter.com/Zuhzl0l5sT — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 31, 2020

Some of the media splashed their front pages with celebrations of the historic day:

While Brexit campaigners like Patrick O’Flynn criticised the left-liberal Guardian for calling Britain a “small island” on their front page this morning, by quoting George Orwell who said: “England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality.”

"England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality." (George Orwell) https://t.co/0VnKJ5Ss5P — Patrick O'Flynn (@oflynnsocial) January 31, 2020

Brexit-supporting newspaper cartoonists also took the chance to mark Brexit Day, and mock those who tried to block it since 2016.

Don't rub their noses in it. In fact, don't rub anything.#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/hueVQ9AvNF — Bob Moran (@bobscartoons) January 31, 2020

Happy Brexit eve! 🎉 My latest cartoon for tomorrow's @Telegraph Subscribe to my weekly newsletter to receive my unseen cartoons: https://t.co/JNDhrYJMFH pic.twitter.com/9Kty0IFyeP — Matt Cartoons (@MattCartoonist) January 30, 2020

There was also congratulations from the U.S. ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson, who said: “You have no greater friend, ally, and partner than the United States.”