Two Pakistani migrants have been sentenced to 14 and nine years in prison respectively after they kidnapped a 17-year-old, blackmailed, and raped him.

The incident took place in the city of Thessaloniki last year and saw the two Pakistanis, aged 25 and 29, kidnap the teen and keep him captive for 24 hours. During that time, the two men forced him to contact an uncle living in Spain to send the two men money.

The migrants were able to extort around €200 (£180) from the teen who they stripped naked and videotaped, telling him that they would make the footage public if he did not cooperate, Greek newspaper Proto Thema reports.

One of the two men was also accused of raping the teen, the newspaper reported.

Migrant Gang on Trial for Robbing and Assaulting French Prostitutes https://t.co/9fSHcKh7ev — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 10, 2019

In their defence, the migrants claimed the teen had borrowed money from the 25-year-old, and he had invented the entire ordeal to convince his uncle to send him money to pay back the loan. The victim did not testify in the case as a witness and was not present for the trial.

While sexual assaults and rape attacks committed by migrants have been frequent since the 2015 migrant crisis across many European countries, kidnappings and extortion attempts have been much rarer.

Last year, a group of Moroccan migrants in France were arrested and accused of robbing and extorting prostitutes in the city of Rennes and several other cities.

The seven men, aged between 25 and 35, fooled the prostitutes into thinking they were potential clients before they robbed them. They often sexually assaulted or raped the women, as well. Investigators claimed the gang was able to steal as much as €9,000 (£8,200) in a night.