Three-Year-Old Girl Found Raped at Greek Island Migrant Camp

A three-year-old girl was found passed out in the mud of the Kara Tepe migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, with doctors claiming the young child had been raped.

The horrific incident is said to have taken place on Monday night at the migrant camp which was created after the notorious Moria camp was burned down, allegedly by migrants themselves, earlier in the year.

The victim, who is the child of an Afghan family which applied for asylum in Greece, was found unconscious and bleeding and was quickly transferred to the camp’s medical facility before being sent to a hospital in the nearby city of Mytilene, Proto Thema reports.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police say they are investigating the incident.

Greek Migrant Camps Becoming ‘No-Go Areas’ for Children and Women at Night https://t.co/b7QuT5qfbX — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 13, 2018

The assault comes as NGOs have condemned the conditions at Kara Tepe after major rainfall over the weekend caused a flood, the third since the start of Autumn.

Some NGOs have begun to label the camp “Moria 2.0”, such as activist Tommy Olsen, the head of the Norwegian civil society group Aegean Boat.

“It’s unbelievable that Europe can let this happen on European soil in 2020. Over 7,000 people are living in this camp, many of them children, under inhumane conditions. This is the situation in the new camp on Lesbos that many refer to as Moria 2.0,” Olsen said this week.

The original Moria camp was also well-known for its overcrowded and poor conditions, along with a high number of sexual assaults against women and children.

In 2018, a United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) report claimed that the Moria camp had become a no-go zone for women and children due to the dangers of sexual violence from male migrants.

Underage Afghan Migrants Arrested for Moria Migrant Camp Arson https://t.co/uD5Kra5Cew — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 16, 2020

Cecile Pouilly, a spokeswoman for the UNHCR, stated at the time: “In these two centres, bathrooms and latrines are no-go zones after dark for women or children.”

“Even bathing during daytime can be dangerous. In Moria, one woman told our teams that she had not taken a shower in two months from fear,” she said.