WATCH: Oil Exec Roasts Woke North Face’s Fossil Fuel Hypocrisy

Here’s a story to lift the spirits on World Environment Day: a woke clothing company getting totally roasted by an oil industry executive.

The woke clothing company is North Face, the mountainwear manufacturer which in December last year refused an order for 400 branded jackets with the Innovex logo. According to Adam Anderson, CEO of Houston-based Innovex Downhole Solutions, this was “because we were an oil and gas services company.”

Perhaps, it was suggested, North Face didn’t want to taint its image in the eyes of its woke target audience by being seen to big up the fossil fuel industry?

But there’s a problem here, as another industry exec has now pointed out in a brutal takedown video aimed at North Face.

WATCH: North Face refused to make jackets for an oil and gas company. So the fossil fuel industry is fighting back with a new campaign “thanking” North Face for using so much petroleum in their products. Watch the 1 minute explainer ⬇️ #ThankYouNorthFace pic.twitter.com/cGcz9lUj3q — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 4, 2021

Chris Wright, the CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services, has been through North Face’s clothing catalogue and claims:

I could not find a single product that was not made out of oil and gas. Globally, 60 percent of all clothing fibres are made out of oil and gas. For North Face, it is likely 90 percent or more.

North Face, he goes on to argue, is so indebted to the oil and gas industry that it effectively is the oil and gas industry:

Our customer relationship goes much further than simply supplying North Face with copious raw material. Their vast manufacturing, distribution, and retailing networks are also large consumers of gasoline, diesel, natural gas, propane, jet fuel, etc. Perhaps they went the extra mile with those outdoor natural gas and propane fireplaces at headquarters, and the private jet terminal.

Happy World Environment Day, North Face!