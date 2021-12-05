An Eritrean migrant has been convicted of attacking two men with a knife while also threatening to kill children in the car park of a local shopping centre in the German city of Dresden.

Eritrean migrant Ismail M. approached a number of children said to be around 13-years-old at a car park of the Gorbitz Center in June and made a throat-slitting gesture while stating “I’ll slaughter you!”

The 26-year-old Eritrean was then confronted by a pair of Iraqis who noticed that he had been yelling at the children. One of the men, Muhamed Al M., told news website TAG24: “I came from work. Then we saw the man yelling at the children. We are there to protect the children.”

Achmut, the other Iraqi man involved in the incident, added: “He insulted our mothers, shouted insulting words and ‘Allahu Akbar’… At first he shouted in German. When he learned that we were Iraqis, he yelled at us in Arabic.”

At that point, the Iraqis say that the Eritrean pulled a knife and stabbed Mohammed Al M. in the leg, then fled the area. According to Achmut, the Eritrean had a knife at least 15 inches long.

Following his arrest, Ismail M. was brought before a court and claimed that he had been drunk at the time and did not remember anything about the incident. the court sentenced him to 16 months in prison.

The case comes just weeks after another migrant, a Turkish national, was accused of deliberately running down several young children with his car, killing an eight-year-old girl and leaving two other girls, aged seven and eight, seriously injured.

Initially, police had theorized that the incident had been accidental, but after listening to witness testimony they determined that the 30-year-old Turkish national had purposely driven his vehicle into the children.

