Mob Claims Credit for Forcing Home Office to Abandon Immigration Raid

Anti-borders activists have claimed victory over Immigration Enforcement officers in Edinburgh, Scotland, after surrounding the site of a reported raid.

The Home Office law enforcement agency was reportedly attempting to detain people at a restaurant named Beirut, but a crowd of activists assembled with some rapidity, forcing bus routes to be diverted and the police force to attend.

“I don’t think any human is illegal and I think we should be supporting everyone and everyone we can,” said one activist named as ‘Lizzie’ in comments to local media.

“When everyone heard about what was happening, we just dropped everything and moved,” she added.

Ultimately the Immigration Officers left the scene under police escort empty-handed as the crowd chanted slogans including “no justice no peace, no racist police”, “shame on you”, and “say it loud, say it clear: immigrants are welcome here”.

Activists have been left red-faced following similar operations, however, such as in 2018 when aeroplane passengers managed to get a foreigner set for deportation removed from their flight and he turned out to be a convicted gang rapist linked to an ISIS jihadist.

🎥Here’s the moment Home office staff left the property on Marshall Street in Edinburgh where they were attempting to detain residents. 🗣”Shame on you” chant the crowd that forced them to abandon their efforts. pic.twitter.com/QRH018rVeg — Lewis Michie (@LewisMichie0) May 5, 2022

“It is unacceptable for people to attempt to block legitimate actions of law enforcement as they work to remove those with no right to live or work in the UK,” the Home Office said in a statement.

“Through our Nationality and Borders Act we are taking steps to fix the broken system and make it fair to those in genuine need and firm on those who seek to abuse it,” they continued, wheeling out many of the stock phrases they have used for years to try and placate right-leaning voters all too aware of the reality of rising illegal immigration and falling deportations.

“An operation was carried out in Edinburgh today and to suggest that protesters had an impact on the outcome is wrong,” they added, somewhat cryptically, declining to fully explain whatever their version of events is.

It is a fact that a mob in Glasgow, Scotland’s second city, successfully sprung illegal migrants from detention in March 2021, with Scottish police officers setting them free from an Immigration Enforcement van marooned in a crowd of anti-borders activists citing “safety, public health and well-being”.

Breitbart London is not aware of the British authorities having taken any substantial action against anyone in the crowd for the offences involved in the incident, and one of the migrants who had been detained even felt sufficiently emboldened by events to appear on camera for BBC Scotland to say that he was “very, very happy” that the mob had stopped Immigration Enforcement from taking him away.

