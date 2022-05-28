Labour MP: J.K. Rowling Is Wrong, Some Women Are ‘Born With Penises’

A Labour Party Member of Parliament (MP) has said that Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is wrong on transgenderism, declaring that some women are “born with penises”.

Stella Creasy MP, who has represented the London constituency of Walthamstow since 2010 for the Labour Party, said that while she acknowledges that “biological sex is real it is “not the end of the conversation”.

“Do I think some women were born with penises? Yes,”, the left-wing politician said in an interview with The Telegraph, adding: “they are now women and I respect that.”

Further explaining her position, Creasy said that as opposed to J.K. Rowling, she supports “self-identification”.

“I am somebody who would say that a trans woman is an adult human female. I would say that you and I were adult human females,” she told the female interviewer.

The MP describes herself as an “old fashioned feminist” who is fighting against the patriarchy, which she said also oppresses biological men who identify as women.

“So it’s right for me to stand with my trans sisters and say: ‘Let’s fight these battles together’,” she said.

Creasy added that she believes it is “bonkers” that the law in Britain requires two doctors to sign off on an individual legally changing their gender.

“That brings up all sorts of questions about what is a woman in terms of gender – what does it mean to live as a woman? I wear flat shoes, I’ve got terrible bunions, is someone going to tell me that living as a woman means you have to wear high heels for two years?” she questioned.

The interview has drawn backlash on social media, with several political figures ridiculing her definition of womanhood.

“A self styled ‘champion of women’s rights’ and yet she doesn’t seem to know what a woman is,” said Conservative MP Scott Brenton.

“Welcome to the mad house,” said Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox.

The interview with Creasy comes in the wake of months of public debate over what constitutes a woman, with both the Conservatives’ Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer struggling to provide a clear definition for woman.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has been more aligned with Creasy, saying in March that it is “not acceptable” to question if a transgender person has a penis.

Tensions over the division between feminists and transgender activists boiled over into physical violence in the United Kingdom earlier this month when a group of Antifa-style radicals clad in black bloc attire attacked a feminist activist underneath the statue of the British suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in Manchester.

Commenting on the attack, J.K. Rowling said: “I never expected the right side of history to include so many people in masks intimidating and assaulting women, did you? But she never dropped her flag. Emmelline would be proud.”

