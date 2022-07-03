Multiple People Shot at Mall in Copenhagen, Denmark

Danish police have confirmed several people have been shot amid an ongoing incident at a shopping mall in Copenhagen.

Police in the Scandinavian country advised people to stay away from the Fields shopping mall or shelter in place on social media, before further advising that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident and declaring that law enforcement has a “massive” presence in the area.

Details of the shootings are scanty at present, with police claiming they “currently do not have the opportunity to tell more about the person’s identity.”

Copenhagen Police advising everyone to stay away from the Fields shopping centre and anyone there to shelter in place after reports of multiple gunshots and people hit. https://t.co/BGOg5LLeVh — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) July 3, 2022

Some have noted that the shootings took place near where a Harry Styles concert is or was due to take place later this evening, but no connection has been firmly established at this time.

As of the time of publication, it is not confirmed whether the arrest police have disclosed has brought the incident to a definitive end, or whether any of the people hit were fatally wounded.

This story is developing…

