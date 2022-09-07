Not content with the existing state of LGBT days, weeks, and months already available, a transgender activist group to organise yet another Pride day, just for trans people, in England’s second city.

“The primary need for a separate Trans pride event lies in the fact that trans and non-binary people face vastly different challenges in society compared to people with different sexualities,” said Trans Pride Birmingham co-founder Adam Khan in comments to BirminghamLive.

“There are a lot more obstacles to being accepted in society if you’re trans,” said “Mx” Khan, as BirminghamLive described the activist.

“For instance, there’s a lengthy legal and medical process if you want to legally change your gender, whereas if you were to come out as gay or bi, there isn’t as much legal opposition. There are also a lot of unique challenges the trans community face which we want to address in our own Pride — for example, the rise in hate crime and conversion therapy,” Khan said — although trans activists’ definition of “conversion therapy” can often be very broad, with one prominent activist demanding that even “gentle non-coercive prayer” be legally banned.

“We need to specifically target these challenges to overcome them, and the people in the best place to do that are the trans community themselves,” Khan added.

British cities including the hyper-diverse capital of London and the woke-left stronghold of Brighton already have dedicated trans pride events.

The proliferation of such events has gathered pace in recent years across the Western world, with the government of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau declaring that, to accommodate them, one month “isn’t enough to celebrate Pride” anymore, and that it would extended to cover an entire season.

“#PrideSeason takes place from June to September with local events across the country celebrating the resilience and spirit of #LGBTQ2 people in Canada,” declared an account run by the Canadian government’s 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat in June.

2SLGBTQI+ or LGBTQIA2S+ is the latest and most impressive acronym for what was once simply the gay and, later, LGBT community, covering people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, “queer”, intersex, asexual, two-spirit — a person “whose gender identity, spiritual identity and/or sexual orientation comprises both male and female spirits” — and more.

