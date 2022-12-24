Prince Andrew has reportedly been “evicted” from Buckingham Palace by his brother King Charles III in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal.

Although Prince Andrew was cast out of the ranks of working members of the Royal Family last year by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of York had maintained a private office in Buckingham Palace.

This arrangement has now reportedly come to an end, with The Sun newspaper claiming that the King has moved to “evict” his controversial son from the London Royal residence, meaning that he will no longer be able to use the address for any future correspondence or for operating his office.

Speaking to Britain’s largest daily newspaper, a source said: “Any presence at the palace is officially over… The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

In addition to losing his place at Buckingham Palace, the Duke will also have his taxpayer-funded protection from the Metropolitan Police removed. It is expected that his brother, the King, will foot the bill for a contingency of private security guards expected to cost up to £3 million per year.

Prince Andrew’s removal from the Palace came after it was announced that he would also be losing his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a role he inherited from his late father Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh in 2018. Queen Consort Camilla was announced this week as the replacement for Andrew in the post.

Earlier this year, the Duke was removed from his role as a working royal by Queen Elizabeth II after he agreed to a financial settlement with alleged Jeffery Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Prince Andrew of raping her on three occasions in 2001 when she was 17-years-old.

Although the Duke reportedly paid out some £12 million to Giuffre, he made no admission of guilt. Prince Andrew has steadfastly denied the charges and has even alleged that Giuffre was suffering from “false memories“.

Last month, Giuffre dropped her lawsuit against famed American attorney Alan Dershowitz, saying that she “may have been mistaken” about him having sex with her as a teenager.

“I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations,” Giuffre said in a statement. “I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr Dershowitz.”

