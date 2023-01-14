BBC Presenter Jennie Gow Suffers ‘Serious Stroke’ at 45

45-year-old BBC presenter Jennie Gow has revealed that she has suffered a “serious stroke” that has left her struggling to speak and even write.

Gow, who presents Formula One racing for the British public broadcaster and also appears regularly on Netflix series Drive To Survive, disclosed her medical woes in identical social media posts shared on Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram and Elon Musk’s Twitter.

“My husband is helping me type this, as I’m finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected,” she continued, adding that she was “desperate to make a full recovery and return to work, but it might take some time.”

She signed off by giving thanks to “the medical teams at Frimley and St George’s, and my family and friends who’ve got me through the last fortnight.”

She has received well wishes from several fellow broadcasters as well as Formula One itself, which replied to her announcement on Twitter from its verified account saying: “Thinking of you Jennie, and wishing you all the very best with your recovery, from us all at F1”.

