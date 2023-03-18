Khan’s London: Off-Duty Police Officers Stabbed in Soho

Two off-duty police officers have been stabbed in Soho, London, with one man arrested for inflicting grievous bodily harm and drug possession.

Details of the attack remained scanty as of the time of publication, but it is known to have taken place on Greek Street, Soho — an area which has been described as “the home of London’s main gay and LGBTQ scene”.

Law enforcement was called out to the incident by the London Ambulance Service around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning. One stabbing had been reported, with a second victim discovered shortly after the police arrived.

“Officers attended the scene. A second man was subsequently located — he was also suffering stab injuries,” said a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police in comments quoted by The Telegraph.

“Both males were taken to hospital for treatment — the condition of both males is now stable,” the spokesman explained.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm GBH and possession of Class A drugs.”

The name, nationality, and physical description of the suspected stabber are yet to be made public, with a possible motive for the attack also unclear.

This story is developing…

