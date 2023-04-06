Children Watch Transgender Adults Strip Naked in ‘Body Positive’ TV Show

Britain’s publicly owned Channel 4 network has debuted a “body positive” television programme in which full-grown adults, including post-operation transgender individuals, strip down naked in front of children to supposedly educate youngsters on different body types.

This week, Channel 4, the left-leaning publicly owned, commercially funded network, began its six-part series Naked Education hosted by Anna Richardson, known for hosting a variety of other body-based programmes including a naked dating show on the same network.

According to a report from the Metro newspaper, the upcoming third episode of Naked Education will feature two transgender men, who might also be thought of as biological females, Finlay Games and Lucian Main. Both have undergone new-age surgery in order to appear more like their preferred gender.

The paper reported that Lucian recently underwent so-called ‘top surgery’ in which female breast tissue is removed in order to mimic the male chest, while Finn has gone under the knife to not only remove the breasts but also to have ‘bottom surgery’, in which doctors craft an artificial penis out of tissue taken from an individual’s arm.

In what is described by the Metro as a “truly powerful moment” both individuals were filmed stripping down to show their naked transgender-modified bodies to an audience of children between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.

“There is so much misinformation around being transgender in general, but especially around gender-affirming surgery and what that is, and why we have surgery. It was so important to show that this isn’t just surgery that we choose, it’s life-saving stuff,” Finn told the newspaper,

“Surgery is more than just the aesthetic changes on the outside, it’s really deep, internal, life-saving changes. I had my surgery quite late in life and I lost all my young years to gender dysphoria and distress, but this surgery has given me a whole new lease of life and I wanted to show that this really does enhance lives.”

'Being naked is not a bad thing at all.' Normalising all bodies, a groundbreaking new series, Naked Education starts Tuesday at 8pm. Stream free on All 4. @AnnaRichardso @dralexgoerge1 @yinkabokinni pic.twitter.com/BS0LXpfAra — Channel 4 (@Channel4) April 2, 2023

In the first episode of the series, which debuted this week, children were ‘educated’ about different forms of pubic hair, with a series of adults taking off their clothes in front of the youngsters to show off their hairy nether regions.

One of the guests who stripped down is a “sex and body positivity” YouTuber, who has produced videos talking about various kink parties as well as reviewing different types of female sex toys such as glass dildos and vibrators, according to the Daily Mail.

As has been the case throughout much of the Anglosphere, children in Britain have increasingly become exposed to near-pornographic material. Last year, a leftist theatre troupe attempted to put on a “Family Sex Show“ in Bristol, which featured nude actors and taught children as young as five-years-old about masturbation and queerness.

Earlier this year, a bondage-themed drag queen show in London came under fire and was ultimately forced to shut down after it was revealed that it was putting on lewd performances for one and two-year-old babies and their mothers.

A school has come under fire for hosting a drag queen who has said that "love has no age" in lessons for 11-year-olds. https://t.co/Gv1rdkRjWg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 21, 2023

Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka