Sparks are reportedly flying at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, with a comment on LGBT issues by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being described as leaving his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, looking visibly annoyed.

Since assuming power last year, Meloni has been steadily pushing Italy to the right on various social issues, including LGBT ideology, something that has seen her party rise to commanding heights in popularity polling.

Such popularity does not appear to have impressed substitute drama teacher-turned-leader of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who reportedly lashed out at Meloni’s successful dismantling of progressive ideology in the country.

“Obviously, Canada is concerned about some of the (positions) that Italy is taking in terms of LGBT rights,” Trudeau is reported as publicly saying at the meeting, adding that he looked forward to talking with Meloni about the issue.

It did not appear that the Italian PM felt the same way, with those present at the meeting describing her as looking “visibly annoyed”, according to POLITICO.

Meloni has since responded to Trudeau’s criticisms by insisting that her government “is following court decisions and is not deviating from previous administrations” on LGBT issues.

In what will likely be far more consequential news should it occur, Meloni is also reportedly considering a formal announcement that Italy is pulling out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a move that would mark a sizable diplomatic loss for the Communist country.

News that Italy was considering whether or not to leave the project arose only last week, with insiders claiming that the Italian PM may officially announce the country’s withdrawal from the infrastructure plan during the G7 meeting this week.

One diplomat told the press that it was less of a question of whether or not Italy would abandon the scheme, and more an issue of how and when, with Meloni said to be undecided on how best to bow out of the Chinese project.

