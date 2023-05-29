A radical climate activist was knocked on his rear end by a camera crane operator after a group stormed the stage during Sweden’s Strictly Come Dancing final over the weekend.

During a live dance performance from four-time Olympic cross-country skier Charlotte Kalla and her partner Tobias Karlsson in the final round of competition in Let’s Dance, the Swedish version of the popular dance competition reality programme Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing with the Stars, three climate change radicals stormed the stage.

The three activists jumped onto the stage, stood in front of the studio camera, released yellow paint powder, and unfurled a large banner with the name of the eco-warrior group “Restore Wetlands” on it, as Kalla and her partner continued to dance in the background.

However, their stunt was short lived, with a large camera on a crane quickly swooping in and knocking down a male activist. The others were promptly tackled and apprehended.

One of those who jumped in to protect the dancers, former Let’s Dance contestant Rickard Sjöberg, told Aftonbladet that he wished he had acted sooner, given that Kalla is currently pregnant.

“I think that in this case it became dangerous because it happened in the middle of a dance where a heavily pregnant woman is participating. Then it becomes very important to do something, and I wish I had intervened earlier,” he said.

The three activists were then removed from the venue by law enforcement, and are currently facing potential vandalism charges.

The activist group Restore Wetlands claimed responsibility for the act, saying: “Are you also worried about the climate but find it difficult to understand why people need to disrupt a dance competition? The reason: The whole world is threatened by climate and societal collapse with devastating consequences.”

