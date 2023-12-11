Two Killed, One Wounded in Shooting in Southern Switzerland Town

BERLIN (AP) – Two people were killed and one wounded as a gunman fired shots at two locations in a southern Swiss town on Monday, police said.

The man opened fire on several people in Sion shortly before 8 a.m. for reasons that aren’t yet clear, police in Valais canton (state) said in a statement.

Police said they had deployed officers to find the shooter, and later issued an appeal for people to come forward with any information on a 36-year-old believed to be the gunman. They warned people that “this person is dangerous” and they shouldn’t approach him.

Police officers control cars near Saint Maurice, as they search for a gunman who killed two people and injured another in the southern Swiss town of Sion, on December 11, 2023. Police said a man fired shots at people in two distinct locations in the picturesque town in the Alpine Wallis region shortly before 8 am (0700 GMT). (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

They said that he appears to have known his victims, but didn’t give further details or specify where he opened fire.

Regional newspaper Le Nouvelliste, which didn’t name sources, reported that shots were fired at a paint company’s premises and at another location.

Local prosecutors opened a murder investigation.

