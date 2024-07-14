World Leaders React in Shock, Dismay at Attempt on Donald Trump’s Life

World leaders united in equal measures of shock and dismay at Saturday’s attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life in Pennsylvania.

The shooting killed one bystander and left two other spectators critically wounded, as Breitbart News reported.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” at the rally.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies,” the premier said.

Newly elected Reform MP Nigel Farage and close friend to Trump said: “Mainstream media have spread a narrative of hatred against my friend Donald Trump.

“I hope they are proud of themselves. Disgusting people.”

Referring to “these dark hours”, Hungary’s leader Viktor Orban offered his “thoughts and prayers” to Trump, AFP reports.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was “following with apprehension” updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

She expressed her hope that “in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence,” the AFP report added.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, condemned the attack.

“Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives,” the bloc’s top diplomat said.

Across the Americas the AFP report listed similar sentiments of anger at the attempt on Trump’s life were made equally clear.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei blamed the “international left” after the assassination attempt.

“In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda,” said the populist president.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the shooting “must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue.”

"Thank you for your love and prayers" https://t.co/QReLAkzNC3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 14, 2024

Costa Rica’s government condemned the attack and said it was following updates on “this unacceptable act.”

“As a leader in democracy and peace, we reject all forms of violence,” the presidency said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric expressed his “unqualified condemnation” of the shooting.

“Violence is a threat to democracies and weakens our life together. We must all reject it,” said Boric.

AFP contributed to this story