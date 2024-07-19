England Burning: Violent Riots Break Out in Multicultural Area of Leeds

Riots broke out in a multicultural area of the English city of Leeds on Thursday evening, with hundreds of residents setting fires, throwing stones, and clashing with police.

Horrific images poured out from the heavily Pakistani Harehills area in east Leeds, with a double-decker bus being burnt to a crisp, a police car overturned, and widespread chaos.

The incident reportedly broke out after four children were removed from their families by social services, which apparently enraged the local population, The Telegraph reports.

A bus was forced to evacuate. It has now been smashed in and set on fire. More of Leeds up in flames. @WestYorksPolice still evacuated. Complete chaos. pic.twitter.com/EBl9ApZACL — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) July 18, 2024

The West Yorkshire Police said per the Manchester Evening News: “Officers attended and found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children. More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place.

“A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

“More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time. No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.”

A Double decker bus is on fire and bins are on fire as disorder continues in Harehills leeds.. pic.twitter.com/hYVIvioMiJ — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 18, 2024

Responding to the violent scenes, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage wrote on X: “The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

This comment sparked outrage from a local left-wing Labour Party MP Alex Sobel, who said: “This is a situation you know nothing about and no one has briefed you on.

“You are inflaming a situation with misinformation. Politicians have a responsibility to not exacerbate situations, particularly with no knowledge of them. I expect you to issue an apology.”

To which, Mr Farage retorted: “When will you and the Labour Party apologise for irresponsible mass migration?”

The Brexit leader’s comments were echoed by fellow Reform MP Lee Anderson, who said: “Import a third world culture, then you get third world behaviour.”

“These animals need locking up for good. They are a product of our spineless namby-pamby establishment who have betrayed our great country.”

