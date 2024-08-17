Britons see immigration as the most important issue facing their country for the first time since 2016 when the public voted to leave the European Union, a survey from Ipsos found.

According to the Ipsos Issues Index, 34 per cent of people in Britain see immigration as the top issue facing the country, marking the first time that the influx of foreigners has topped the list since October 2016 in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

Immigration beat out concerns about healthcare and the NHS at 30 per cent, the economy at 29 per cent, and inflation at 20 per cent, the poll found.

Some 75 per cent of supporters of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party listed immigration as their top priority, followed by 62 per cent of Conservative Party voters, 45 per cent for those who work in manual labour jobs, and 43 per cent of people aged 65 or above.

In addition to the illegal migrant crisis in the English Channel, which has seen some 5,000 boat migrants cross the waterway from France since Prime Minister Keir Starmer came into power last month, the country has also been facing historic levels of legal immigration, with net migration — those who enter minus those who leave — hitting a record high of 764,000 in 2022 followed by 685,000 last year.

The survey, which questioned over 1,000 adults between August 7th and 13th, came in the immediate aftermath of the widespread anti-mass migration protests and riots following the mass stabbing at a children’s dance party in Southport allegedly by a second-generation Rwandan teenager.

Meanwhile, crime has risen sharply as a major issue for the public, rising from six per cent just last month to 25 per cent, representing the highest level of concern since August.

Concern over race relations in the country has also seen a stark rise, with 11 per cent listing it as their top issue, the highest score since June 2020 during the George Floyd-inspired Black Lives Matter unrest.

Commenting on the findings, Mike Clemence at Ipsos said: “The impact of the recent riots across the UK is clear in this month’s data. Immigration has returned as the top issue for the country for the first time since 2016, while the level of concern about crime and race relations has also surged to recent highs.

“While concern about the NHS has fallen sharply since its election high point it remains a significant issue for the country, alongside the economy and inflation, with clear differences in priorities by age and party support.”

