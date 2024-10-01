Shots Fired Outside Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden: Report

Shots were reportedly fired outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday evening as Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the Jewish state.

According to a report from Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, a large police operation was launched after shots were fired near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

The paper said that a weapon was found nearby after the suspected shooting. Armed police, as well as K-9 units and specialist technicians, were deployed to the scene.

The incident came as the Islamist Iranian state launched hundreds of missiles at Israel on Tuesday forcing citizens throughout the Jewish state to take cover in bomb shelters.

Stockholm Police spokeswoman Nadya Norton confirmed that an operation was underway outside the embassy.

She did not confirm that a shooting occurred but said that there was a loud “bang” heard in the area and that police are investigating.

Security around the Israeli embassy has been increased several times in recent months, including in January after a hand grenade was reportedly discovered on the grounds of the diplomatic mission.

In May, a 14-year-old boy was arrested after a shooting outside the same embassy.

Later that month, Sweden’s domestic security agency, SAPO, accused the Iranian regime of exploiting existing criminal networks within the country to target Jewish and Israeli “interests, goals and activities in Sweden”.

Last week, Sweden accused Iran of orchestrating a mass intimidation campaign in which a hack of an SMS service allowed thousands of threatening messages to be sent to Swedes, warning of revenge for a series of Qur’an burnings in the Scandinavian nation in 2023.