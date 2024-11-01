Zelensky Criticizes Western Allies for ‘Zero’ Response to North Korean Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday lashed out against the “zero” response of his Western allies to reports that thousands of North Korean mercenaries are preparing to fight on Russia’s behalf.

“Putin is checking the reaction of the West … And I believe that after all these reactions, Putin will decide and increase the contingent … The reaction that is there today is nothing, it is zero,” Zelensky complained to South Korean broadcaster KBS in a televised interview.

Zelensky predicted the “number of North Korean troops on our border will be increased” if there is no significant response from the Western world.

The Ukrainian president elaborated on his concerns in a thread on social media platform X on Thursday. He added criticism of China to his complaint about his Western allies, saying he was “surprised by China’s silence” on the North Korean deployment.

“I can’t say that China is on our side, but as a regional security guarantor, its silence is striking,” he said. The Biden-Harris administration has been pleading with China to use its influence over Pyongyang to get North Korean troops out of Russia, without success.

“North Korean troops have not yet engaged in combat, but this is a matter of days, not months. When deployed, they will be pushed forward, sustaining heavy losses, as Russia tries to minimize its own troop mobilization,” he predicted.

“This is a war of two countries against one,” he said, describing North Korea’s involvement as a major “escalation” of the conflict as it nears its one thousandth day.

In addition to the North Korean combat troops Russia is ostensibly preparing to throw against the Ukrainian troops occupying Russia’s Kursk region, Zelensky said Russia is “also arranging for North Korean engineering units and civilian workers to operate in its military factories.”

“I see a disturbing parallel here. When Russia invaded and occupied Crimea 10 years ago, there was little global reaction, aside from a few quiet statements. It’s the same today with North Korea’s involvement – Putin is testing the world’s reaction,” he said.

Zelensky warned that if the West does not act decisively against Russia’s resort to North Korean mercenaries, Russia might bring in troops from other allies like Iran next.

Zelensky said Russia’s alliance with North Korea was brutally logical for both sides.

“For Russia, they help avoid politically damaging domestic mobilization,” he said. “For North Korea, their troops gain invaluable combat experience, learning artillery, drone warfare, and modern combat tactics.”

“For the North Korean leader, much like Putin, human life holds little value. However, this combat experience is crucial for his army’s preparation and training,” he said, referring to Pyongyang’s dictator, Kim Jong-un.

“The combat experience North Korea gains from supporting Russia will ultimately work against stability and peace in the Asian region. We understand North Korea’s ambitions well, which is why we strongly support deeper relations with South Korea,” he said.

Zelensky invited South Korea to join the United States, Europe, and United Kingdom in the pro-Ukrainian defensive alliance.

“If South Korea wants to understand the real capabilities of North Korea and its soldiers, it would benefit them to be here, to see and analyze the reality firsthand,” he said.

“If Russia backs North Korea, South Korea and other allies should stand together. Facing Russia and North Korea alone would be dangerous. You could find yourself in the same position we did: they attacked us, nearly occupied us, and we fought back,” he warned the South Koreans.

“South Korea should understand this: North Korea is fully involved in combat preparations against us. Whether these forces are in Kursk or on our occupied lands, they are preparing to fight Ukrainian soldiers. The world must recognize the gravity of this alliance,” he said.

The Kyiv Independent reported on Friday that Zelensky is preparing to receive a South Korean delegation bringing intelligence on North Korea’s soldiers. While military analysts say South Korea’s most effective contribution to Ukraine’s defense would be artillery shells, Zelensky has expressed interest in tapping “South Korea’s expertise in air defense.”

Zelensky’s predictions concurred with the assessment offered by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Austin also expected North Korean troops to “join the fight against Ukraine in the coming days.”

Austin said Putin demonstrated a “clear sign of weakness” when he approached North Korea as a beggar, looking for a handout of manpower.

“The Kremlin’s North Korean gambit just underscores how badly Putin’s war has gone and how much trouble he is in,” he said.

“Make no mistake, if these North Korean troops engage in combat or combat support operations against Ukraine, they would make themselves legitimate military targets,” he warned.