Five Jailed Over Infamous Amsterdam Anti-Semitic Attacks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – An Amsterdam District Court on Tuesday imposed sentences of up to six months against five men who were involved in violence which erupted around a Uefa Europa League football match between the Dutch club Ajax and Israel´s Maccabi Tel Aviv in November.

The riots, which caused an international outcry and accusations of deliberate anti-Semitic attacks, left 5 people in hospital and 20 others with minor injuries. More than 60 suspects were detained.

The court on Tuesday sentenced one man to 6 month in prison, another to 2 1/2 months, two to 1 month in jail and one to 100 hours of community service.

A series of violent incidents took place between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soccer fans around the soccer match.

Some of the violence was condemned as anti-Semitic, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offering to evacuate Maccabi supporters. The violence, which garnered headlines world-wide, damaged Amsterdam´s reputation as a beacon of tolerance and haven for persecuted religions, including Jews.

“It seems that the violence arose from strong pro-Palestine sentiments and dissatisfaction with the situation in Gaza, and related anger against the Israelis present,” the prosecutors´ office said in a statement at the conclusion of hearings two weeks ago.

The five defendants, aged between 19 and 32, were accused of public violence, theft and assault.

The Nov. 8 game was allowed to go ahead after The Netherlands´ counter-terror watchdog found there was no “concrete threat” to Israeli fans, and the match wasn´t considered a high risk. Even so, Amsterdam authorities banned a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the Johan Cruyff Arena.

According to an investigation, the day before the game the authorities reported several incidents, including Israeli fans tearing a Palestinian from an Amsterdam building and attacking a cab. In response, taxi drivers sought to mobilize online, centering on a casino where some 400 Israeli fans were gathered. Police were mobilized to avoid a major confrontation.

Six more suspects will have their trials on a later date, including three minors. Under Dutch rules, proceedings for juveniles are held behind closed doors. Police are continuing to investigate the violence and have released images of several suspects they hope to identify.