Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wished Christians around the world a Merry Christmas on Tuesday, saying “My dear Christian friends, as you gather this Christmas, I wish blessings from the Holy Land,” in a video recorded especially for the occasion.

Netanyahu further praised Christians for their support as Israel fights on against Hamas terrorists and their barbarism, saying:

My dear Christian friends, as you gather with your family and friends this Christmas, I wish the Christian community in Israel and around the world blessings for a Merry Christmas from the Holy Land.

At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts, we deeply appreciate the steadfast support of our Christian friends around the world.

You’ve stood by our side, you’ve stood by our side resiliently, consistently, forcefully as Israel defends our civilization against barbarism.

The people of Israel are united in defending our nation against those bent on our destruction.

We seek peace with all those who wish peace with us, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend the one and only Jewish state, the repository and the source of our common heritage.

Israel leads the world in fighting the forces of evil and tyranny, but our battle is not yet over. With your support, and with God’s help, I assure you, we shall prevail.

From Jerusalem, city of peace, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

Netanyahu’s wishes came as he told lawmakers on Monday that “some progress” had been made in negotiations to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, more than 14 months into the war.

Watch as Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his Christmas message:

As of 2024, there are approximately 187,900 Christians in Israel, which is about 1.9 percent of the population of the Jewish state.

The Christian population in Israel is growing, with a 1.3 percent increase from the previous year.

Christmas festivities are particularly prominent in Jesus’s childhood hometown of Nazareth in the northern Galilee region, where some 21,900 Christians live.