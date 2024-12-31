Man Arrested After Several Injured in Berlin Stabbing Spree

A man has been arrested after several people were injured Tuesday in an apparent Berlin knife attack, which resulted in two people being hospitalised.

Authorities were called to the scene of a suspected stabbing attack in the Charlottenburg borough of Berlin at around noon.

According to a report from the local BZ newspaper, a man is said to have wildly slashed at people with what is believed to be a knife around the Rewe market on Quedlinburger Street. Several passers-by jumped on the man and detained him until the police arrived.

The attack left several people injured, including two who were sent to hospital.

Police said that there were no indications that the attack was terror-related and suggested that the man may have been mentally disturbed. However, investigations are still at an early stage.

So far, the police have yet to release any information on the identity of the suspected attacker.

It comes just a little over a week after an attack on a Christmas market in the German town of Magdeburg left five people dead and over 200 injured. A refugee from Saudi Arabia has been charged over the attack in which he allegedly used a car to run people over in the Christmas market.