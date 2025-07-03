Zelensky Jets to Denmark For Talks With European Backers

AARHUS, Denmark (AP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark on Thursday as the Nordic country launched its European Union presidency, the Danish prime minister’s office said.

Zelenskyy flew into the western city of Aarhus. A Ukrainian flag flew from the aircraft cockpit as it parked. He was due to hold talks with Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, both staunch backers of Ukraine.

His trip comes after the Trump administration decided to halt some arms shipments promised to help Kyiv fight off Russia´s invasion.

“Ukraine belongs in the EU. It is in the interest of both Denmark and Europe. Therefore, the Danish Presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on its path towards EU membership,” Frederiksen said in a statement.

Her government has invested in Ukraine´s defense industry – which can produce arms and ammunition more quickly and cheaply than elsewhere in Europe – and has invited Ukrainian companies to set up shop on safer ground in Denmark.

Ukraine´s EU membership path is being blocked by Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán insists that Ukraine should remain a buffer zone between Russia and NATO countries.

During his visit to Denmark, Zelenskyy is also expected to discuss cooperation in the defense industry and new sanctions against Russia. He is also likely to have an audience with King Frederik X of Denmark.