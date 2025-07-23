Northern Ireland Shooting Leaves Three Dead, One Injured

LONDON (AP) – A shooting in a rural area of Northern Ireland on Wednesday left three members of a household dead and another seriously wounded, police and the ambulance service said.

Police didn’t indicate a possible motive. But Jemma Dolan, a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly from the area, called it “a domestic incident” in a post on social media.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said that there was no ongoing risk to the public from the shooting outside the village of Maguiresbridge, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Belfast.

Police and paramedics were called to a house just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, where two people were pronounced dead. Two others were taken to hospitals, where one later died. The fourth was in serious condition, police said.

“All four had sustained gunshot wounds, and I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household,” police Superintendent Robert McGowan said.

Deborah Erskine, another local lawmaker, said that the community was “stunned” by the shooting in “a rural, quiet area.”

“Everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning,” she said. “My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning.”