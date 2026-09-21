VIDEO — Denmark: Homeowner Finds 10th Century Viking Treasure Hoard During Patio Renovation

A homeowner found an incredible historical treasure believed to be from the 10th century buried underground while preparing to update the residence’s patio area.

The treasure was a pile of Viking Age silver, officials from the North Jutland Museums said when they announced the find in late August, Fox News reported Sunday.

The anonymous homeowner was getting ready to lay a tiled terrace, and while digging in the area they said they struck an object that made an odd sound.

“At first I thought it was old iron or fence wire as well as some potsherds, but when I started digging with my hands, I could suddenly fish one metal object after another out of the ground,” noting that further investigation revealed jewelry, coins, and silver bars.

A photo showed the buried treasure that has been called the largest of its kind in ever found in Denmark:

The items were found inside a clay vessel that was holding approximately 700 pieces including silver jewelry, coins, a small Thor’s hammer, and other pieces of silver.

The country’s law dictated the treasure belongs to the state but whoever found such items could be entitled to a reward.

According to the National Museum of Denmark, the Viking Age was the period from 800 to 1050 A.D.:

During the Viking Age the first kings appeared who ruled an area roughly corresponding to present-day Denmark. On King Harald Bluetooth’s rune stone at Jelling, Denmark is named for the first time around 965 AD. At the end of the Viking Age Denmark’s king also ruled over England and Norway during certain periods. The Viking Age was characterized by sea travel and expeditions to foreign territories. The Vikings set sail in ships and fleets to trade, obtain revenues, and conquer new land.

Per Britannica website, “The Vikings were superb shipbuilders and sailors. Although they are thought of primarily as raiders, they also engaged in a great deal of trade.”

The person who recently found the treasure hoard called it “the biggest surprise of my life.”