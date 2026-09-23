Spain’s Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez published a video of his Tuesday morning stroll across New York City’s Central Park with his British leftist counterpart, the appointed – but not elected – Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Sánchez and Burnham are among the dozens of international heads of state and high-level government representatives gathered in New York this week for the ongoing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Spanish leader detailed on social media that he began his Tuesday morning in New York in the “best possible way,” with a stroll through Central Park alongside Burnham.

In the video montage published by Sánchez, he is seen greeting Burnham, with both prime ministers agreeing that their encounter is a “nice way to start the day.”

The Spanish leader tells Burnham that he has been “following” him before assuring his British counterpart he is taking “very courageous steps in many issues.”

“Thank you, I’m following in yours,” Burnham assures Sánchez, a prime minister facing a litany of issues back at home — including, but not limited to, the ongoing migrant invasion of Ceuta and an upcoming trial against his wife, First Lady Begoña Gómez, on embezzlement and influence peddling allegations.

The video continues with footage of Sánchez and Burnham walking through Central Park before the Spanish Prime Minister says, “I think that progressive governments we need to be very coordinated,” to which Burnham agrees and exclaims “Seguro,” the Spanish word for “Sure.”

Prime Minister Burnham delivered his speech before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday night, while Sánchez is set to speak before the U.N. at a yet-to-be-scheduled date later this week. U.N. General Assembly debates will run through Monday, September 28.

Reports published by Spanish outlets on Monday indicated that Sánchez would not attend a reception hosted yesterday by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. meeting — citing alleged “agenda problems.”

Even though Sánchez reportedly received the invitation last week, sources from the La Moncloa Palace appear to further justify Sánchez’s absence from the reception by affirming to local outlets on Wednesday morning that the invitation “arrived late.”

Sánchez, however, is reportedly expected to participate at an upcoming Wednesday breakfast event hosted by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Prime Minister Burnham, for his part, met with President Donald Trump for the first time on Tuesday.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump, sitting next to Burnham, hailed Britain as a nation with great potential that can only be achieved if the nation has the right leadership — implying that such leadership has not come along yet.

Pedro Sánchez, whose administration has been largely uncooperative with the United States and NATO in recent times, last met with Trump on July 19 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina.