Watch — ‘It’s Not Immigration, It’s an Invasion,’ Ceuta Residents Stage Protest Sit-In

Over a thousand residents of Ceuta staged a sit-in near the city’s border with Morocco on Sunday to once again demand solutions to the unresolved mass migrant invasion of the Spanish North African exclave.

This week will mark the second month since tens of thousands of migrants illegally swarmed their way into Ceuta in late July, plunging the once-peaceful city into a complex crisis that remains far from resolved.

On Sunday, Ceuta’s residents — or Caballas, as they like to call themselves — staged a peaceful protest at the Tarajal border crossing, which connects the city with Morocco.

Rallied under the slogan ‘Sit-in at the Tarajal,” the peaceful demonstrators marched from downtown Ceuta towards the border border to manifest their discontent over the continued presence of invading migrants in their city and to demand adequate and definitive security measures for the exclave and its inhabitants — including the reinforcement of its borders to prevent another invasion from ever taking place in the future.

Footage of the protest published by El Faro de Ceuta shows a large banner bearing the colors of Spain’s flags and the phrase, “It’s not Immigration, it’s an Invasion” at the forefront of the march.

The large banner was later laid at the front of the sit-in protest near Tarajal.

The footage also shows a woman at the front of the sit-in holding a Spanish-language sign that reads, “59 days of sadness, rage, impotence. A Caballa never gives up.”

“Ceuta is not for sale, Ceuta is defended,” the protesters chanted, expressing their frustration at the deteriorating conditions of their city amid the sounds of clapping, whistles, and horns.

El Faro de Ceuta detailed that before arriving at their destination and staging the sit-in, the protesters stopped at the Chorrillo esplanade — allowing protesters who were not able to make the entire journey on foot to join in on the final tranche of the march as they chanted “Invaders, out!”

Similarly, elderly men and women who were not able to walk alongside the protesters expressed their support from their apartment windows, reminding the protesters that “they are not alone.”

El Faro detailed that the protest aimed to give continuity to the demands of Ceuta’s residents as the city nears its second month since the invasion.

Spain’s socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, referred to the events in Ceuta during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly last week — however, and as Breitbart News reported, rather than condemn the invasion or present solutions to the dramatic situation at the exclave, the leader instead portrayed himself as the purported “victim” of an alleged international campaign against him.